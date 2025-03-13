BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The euro fell to 3-day lows of 0.8388 against the pound and 1.5620 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 0.8405 and 1.5672, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro slipped to 2-day lows of 0.9573, 1.0860 and 160.43 from early highs of 0.9605, 1.0898 and 161.52, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the pound, 1.49 against the loonie, 0.93 against the franc, 1.03 against the greenback and 155.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX