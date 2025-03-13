STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on the Foxtrot Network, a Sweden-based transnational criminal organization that has trafficked illicit drugs and carried out attacks on Israelis and Jews in Europe, along with its fugitive leader Rawa Majid.The Foxtrot Network is one of the most notorious criminal gangs based in Sweden, and is involved in arms trafficking and contributes to rising violence in Northern Europe, including shootings, contract killings, and assaults. It routinely uses teenagers to conduct attacks, such as in the killing of a rival gang leader's mother.The U.S. Department of State said the Iranian regime leveraged the Foxtrot Network to carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe, including the Israeli Embassy in Swedish capital Stockholm in January 2024. Majid has cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and is also the subject of numerous Swedish charges related to narcotics and firearms.'Iran's brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime's attempts to achieve its aims through any means, with no regard for the cost to communities across Europe,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX