BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States responded to the European Union's countermeasures against US tariff on steel and aluminum by saying that EU's trade and economic policies are 'out of step with reality'.'If the EU acted as quickly to address global excess capacity as it does to punish the United States, we likely would be in a different situation today. The EU's punitive action completely disregards the national security imperatives of the United States - and indeed international security - and is yet another indicator that the EU's trade and economic policies are out of step with reality,' US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement regarding the European Union's retaliatory tariffs on the United States.He accused the European Union of opposing the United States' efforts to re-industrialize for years. He alleged that 'the EU has rejected attempts under successive U.S. administrations to cooperate effectively on dealing with global excess capacity on steel, aluminum, and other sectors, employing measures that are too little and too late'.In response to the United States imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, the 27-nation bloc announced a series of countermeasures to protect European businesses, workers and consumers from the impact of those trade restrictions.The European Commission retaliated with the re-imposition of the suspended 2018 and 2020 re-balancing measures and the imposition of a new package of additional measures.On April 1, the 2018 and 2020 re-balancing measures will automatically be reinstated. Tariffs will be applied on products ranging from boats to bourbon to motorbikes.The Commission said the process to impose additional countermeasures on the U.S. will target approximately EUR18 billion worth of goods.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX