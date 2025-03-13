WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $191.217 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $401.813 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $10.304 billion from $9.858 billion last year.Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $191.217 Mln. vs. $401.813 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $10.304 Bln vs. $9.858 Bln last year.On March 11, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on or before April 22, to shareholders on the record as of April 8.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Dollar General expects earnings per share of around $5.10 to $5.80 with a year-on-year sales growth of approximately 3.4 to 4.4 percent.For the full-year 2024, Dollar General has posted earnings per share of $5.11 on sales of $40.612 billion.DG was up by 4.74 percent at $78.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX