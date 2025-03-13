BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up in positive territory around noon on Thursday despite lingering concerns about tariffs and their potential impact on global economic growth.The mood is cautious due to U.S. President's tariffs on steel and aluminum, the retaliatory measures from Canada and the European Union, and subsequent threat by Trump that reciprocal tariffs on U.S.' trade partners will take effect next month.The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,032.65 from an early low of 7,927.83, was up 9.25 points or 0.12% at 7,998.21 a few minutes ago.L'Oreal is rising more than 2.5%. ArcelorMittal, Vivendi, Teleperformance and TotalEnergies are gaining 1.3 to 2%.Eurofins Scientific is nearly 1%. Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Danone, Capgemini, Edenred and Bouygues are advancing 0.5 to 0.8%.STMicroElectronics is declining 2.2%. Essilor is down 1.7%, while Carrefour, Stellantis, Safran and Pernod Ricared are down 1 to 1.3%.Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial output rebounded by 0.8% month-over-month in January 2025, surpassing market expectations of 0.6% growth and reversing a revised 0.4% decline in December.Renault, Accor, Publicis Groupe, Kering, Legrand and Thales are modestly lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX