Altair International Corp. Completes Acquisition of Premier Air Charter, Inc.

Altair International Corp. (OTCQB:ATAO) announces today the completion of the merger with Premier Air Charter, Inc. ("Premier Air Charter") resulting in Premier Air Charter becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Premier Air Charter, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a premier provider of luxury private jet services, renowned for delivering exceptional private jet charter flights, expert aircraft maintenance, management, and seamless sales and acquisitions. Boasting a diverse, in-house fleet that spans from light jets to spacious heavy jets, Premier Air Charter is uniquely equipped to meet the varied and discerning needs of its clientele.

"I am honored to lead our unified company alongside a team of extraordinary, world-class professionals," said Ross Gourdie, President of Premier Air Charter. "As we prepare to file for a name and symbol change to more accurately reflect our vision, we are excited to unveil our ambitious growth plans in the near future. Premier Air Charter is uniquely positioned to drive accelerated growth, redefine excellence in customer service, and solidify our standing as the premier jet charter provider in the U.S. market."

As part of the merger, Ross Gourdie joined as President and Board Member and is joined by Sandra J. DiCicco as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Amy Scannell joined Vincent Monteparte as Board Members, replacing Leonard Lovallo, who resigned as CEO and Board Member.

About Altair

Altair International Corp. (OTCQB:ATAO) is a diversified holding company.

About Premier Air Charter, Inc.

Premier Air Charter's dedication to excellence extends beyond its aircraft, encompassing personalized service, attention to detail, and uncompromising safety standards. Premier Air Charter is leading the way in luxury aviation. Our vast fleet of aircraft includes everything from light jets and turbojets to mid-large Jets. Drawing on decades of experience, our aviation experts oversee every aspect of the jet charter business, including private charters, aircraft management and sales. Visit www.premieraircharter.com.

