CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Close on the heels of softer-than-expected consumer price inflation data, markets are waiting for the producer price inflation update from the U.S., which also likely slowed down. Persisting trade tensions however continued to weigh on sentiment.Wall Street Futures have declined. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets finished trading on a heavily negative note.The Dollar Index extended gains. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices are trading in the red amidst concerns about demand. Softer-than-expected inflation readings lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,269.50, down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,583.40, down 0.28% Germany's DAX at 22,590.21, down 0.34% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,553.76, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,993.76, up 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,357.85, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,790.03, down 0.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,749.10, down 0.48% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,358.73, down 0.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,462.65, down 0.58%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0868, down 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.2950, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 147.98, down 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6288, down 0.52% USD/CAD at 1.4380, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 103.75, up 0.13%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.341%, up 0.58% Germany at 2.9045%, up 0.54% France at 3.593%, up 0.73% U.K. at 4.8070%, up 1.69% Japan at 1.523%, down 1.36%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.78, down 0.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.45, down 0.34%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,954.49, up 0.26%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,912.30, up 0.28% Ethereum at $1,892.96, down 1.09% XRP at $2.26, up 3.36% BNB at $579.87, up 3.83% Solana at $126.01, up 0.43%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX