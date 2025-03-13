Intiva Health Expands Into a Multi-Industry Powerhouse, Uniting Incredable, Nova Vita, and Gummi World

Intiva Health proudly announces itself as the parent company of three industry-leading brands: Incredable, Nova Vita, and Gummi World.

Intiva Health proudly announces its transformation into a dynamic parent company overseeing three industry-leading brands: Incredable, Nova Vita, and Gummi World. This strategic evolution solidifies Intiva Health's committment to driving innovation, efficiency, and well-being across healthcare, wellness, and nutraceutical sectors.

As these industries continue to evolve rapidly, Intiva Health is at the forefront, pioneering advancements that enhance patient care, streamline provider administration, and elevate consumer health products. From AI-powered credentialing solutions to groundbreaking wellness therapies and premium nutraceutical manufacturing, the IH family of brands is shaping the future of integrated health solutions.

"Our transition to a parent company structure is not just about growth-it's about reshaping the future of healthcare, wellness, and consumer nutrition," said Alexander C. Candelario, Chairman and CEO at Intiva Health. "By bringing Incredable, Nova Vita, and Gummi World together, we're fostering collaboration, accelerating innovation, and driving meaningful change across industries. This strategic shift enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions that enhance lives on a global scale."

The Intiva Health Brands:

Each brand within the Intiva Health portfolio is a leader in its field, driving innovation and efficiency in healthcare administration, wellness, and nutraceutical manufacturing:

Incredable (formerly Ready doc) is transforming provider credentialing and healthcare administration with AI-driven automation, seamless compliance solutions, and unmatched configurability. Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all systems, Incredable adapts to each organization's unique needs, offering fully customizable workflows that streamline credentialing and payer enrollment. With competitive pricing and an intuitive platform that eliminates inefficiencies, Incredable reduces administrative burdens, optimizes operations, and empowers providers to focus on delivering quality care.

Nova Vita is redefining the approach to medical wellness, offering a comprehensive range of IV therapy, peptide treatments, and telehealth services designed to help clients optimize their health and well-being. To enhance accessibility, Nova Vita is soon launching a new, competitive membership pricing structure, making personalized wellness solutions more attainable than ever. Whether you're looking to boost energy, strengthen immunity, manage weight, or enhance longevity, Nova Vita provides expert-driven solutions tailored to your needs.

Gummi World is the industry's most certified gummy manufacturer, holding more quality and safety certifications than any other in the space. With cGMP certifications from NSF and SGS, NSF for Sport approval, and an SQF score of 98.74%, GW guarantees the highest production standards. As a trusted partner to world-class brands like One Stop Nutrition, Gummi World delivers custom formulations, in-house manufacturing, and private-label solutions that help brands create premium gummy supplements. "Gummi World comes highly recommended by industry leaders for its exceptional standards in gummy manufacturing. Their reputation for quality and innovation speaks for itself," Brian Kerry, CEO of One Stop Nutrition, said. With advanced production capabilities, including the Tanis 400 system, Gummi World offers unmatched efficiency and flexibility. Faster turnaround times enable brands to bring products to market quickly without compromising quality. By combining scientific innovation, superior nutrition, and exceptional flavor, Gummi World continues to lead in delivering high-quality, great-tasting gummy supplements in a competitive nutraceutical space.

Together, these brands form a synergistic ecosystem, bringing efficiency and innovation to healthcare administration, patient wellness, and consumer nutrition under one strategic vision. Intiva Health's evolution sets the stage for future expansion, strategic partnerships, and continued advancements across its industries. Leveraging collective expertise, Intiva Health remains dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients, providers, and consumers alike.

About Intiva Health: Intiva Health is revolutionizing the health of healthcare through technology, compliance, and wellness innovation. As the parent company of Incredable, Gummi World, and Nova Vita Wellness Centers, Intiva Health delivers cutting-edge solutions across multiple industries. Incredable streamlines provider credentialing and compliance with an industry-leading digital platform. Gummi World, the most certified nutraceutical manufacturer in the industry, ensures unmatched quality and safety in custom gummy and supplement production. Nova Vita Wellness Centers provide advanced regenerative health therapies, including IV infusions, peptides, and telehealth services. Together, these companies are transforming healthcare by improving efficiency, accessibility, and patient outcomes.

