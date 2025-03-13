Cummins Inc: Securing the Future and Empowering the Next Generation: Kim's Impact at Cummins

By Cummins Inc., Global Power Technology Leader

Cummins

Kim T. is a prime example of the impact that passion, expertise, and collaboration can have within a global company. As a Tech Ops Project Management and Cybersecurity Engineer at Cummins, Kim plays a critical role in safeguarding the company's digital infrastructure. Her work focuses on ensuring the integrity of systems and protecting valuable data, which is vital to the company's mission of powering a more sustainable world.

Since joining Cummins in 2021, Kim has worked on several high-impact projects, including leading a Value Stream Transformation initiative to streamline truck build processes, improve efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. In her previous role as Technical Operations Project Coordinator, she used augmented reality and mixed reality to enhance productivity, which laid the foundation for her current role in cybersecurity. She's also responsible for risk mitigation efforts that safeguard Cummins' digital systems from threats.

"My role at Cummins allows me to combine my technical skills with my passion for problem-solving," Kim says. "I collaborate with teams across the world, which makes every day unique. Whether I'm working on projects or collaborating with colleagues, what excites me the most is being part of a global effort to drive innovation and safeguard our future."

Kim's experience at Cummins reflects the company's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and development. In her role, she collaborates with a global network of peers, working across time zones and borders to deliver impactful results. "The best part of my job is the people I work with," Kim says. "I've been fortunate to learn from amazing leaders and colleagues, and that collaboration has been key to achieving success."

Her professional journey at Cummins has been marked by a strong sense of support from the company's leadership. "Cummins has always encouraged me to grow not just as a professional, but as a whole person. From my first day, I've felt supported in my career development, and that has made all the difference."

Kim T. is not only a skilled Project Manager and Cybersecurity Engineer but also a passionate advocate for diversity, inclusion and community empowerment. Outside of work, Kim is dedicated to supporting STEM education and fostering community development. As an FY24 Global Ambassador for the Society of Women Engineers, she advocates for women and girls in STEM, aiming to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders in these fields.

Kim leads several community initiatives, including her role as the lead facilitator for the Minority Engineering Program of Indianapolis, where she provides guidance to underrepresented students pursuing careers in STEM. She also facilitates art sessions that encourage creativity and self-expression. "These activities outside of work help me maintain a healthy work-life balance and keep me energized throughout the week," Kim says. "They also enable me to connect with others in meaningful ways, which fuels my passion for leadership and community involvement."

Her drive to give back is also reflected in her involvement with the Cummins Black Network (CBN). "CBN has played an important role in my development, both professionally and personally," Kim says. "From the moment I joined, I was encouraged to showcase my skills, engage in meaningful development opportunities, and connect with colleagues who share similar passions."

The support Kim has received at Cummins has been instrumental in her ability to thrive both professionally and personally. "From leadership to my colleagues, everyone at Cummins has been supportive of my career aspirations," she says. "The opportunity to work in a company that values diversity and inclusion has been incredibly rewarding."

Looking ahead, Kim is excited about her future at Cummins. "I see myself continuing to grow in the field of project management and as a global leader, utilizing my technical expertise to drive efficiency and create lasting value," she says. "I want to make an impact not just within Cummins, but also in the broader world through my work in STEM and community development."

Kim's advice for those considering a career at Cummins is simple: "Your future started yesterday. The seeds you plant today will take you to the heights you need tomorrow."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire