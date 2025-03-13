Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a trailblazer in health, wellness, and regenerative medicine, is thrilled to announce it is recruiting dynamic sales representatives for its subsidiaries, Adia Med and Adia Labs, with job postings now live on Indeed. This bold initiative, a key part of ADIA Nutrition's roadmap for success and profitability, will propel the company's mission to deliver cutting-edge stem cell therapies and regenerative solutions to doctors, clinics, and medical spas nationwide by securing top-tier sales talent.

Adia Med Sales Representatives

Adia Nutrition is seeking motivated sales professionals to join Adia Med, tasked with partnering with doctors, clinics, and leading medical spas to establish Adia Med satellite locations. These reps will research target demographics and high-opportunity regions, pinpointing cities with strong demand for regenerative medicine. Within their region, they'll collaborate with top med spas, physicians, and clinics to structure deals that integrate Adia Med's innovative therapies, enhancing patient care and broadening the subsidiary's national presence.





Ideal candidates for Adia Med sales representatives should possess strong communication and networking skills, a commitment to ethical practices in sales, and an understanding-or willingness to learn-about regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies.

Adia Labs Sales Representatives

At the same time, Adia Nutrition is building an exceptional sales team for Adia Labs to promote its flagship stem cell product, "Adia Vita." These representatives will connect with doctors and clinics within their region, offering Adia Vita-a private-label umbilical cord stem cell product packed with 100 million stem cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit-for studies, trials, and research. This team will drive Adia Labs' efforts to push the boundaries of medical science.

"We're looking for a passionate, skilled sales force to take our vision nationwide," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "We aim to empower our sales team with the knowledge and tools to make a real difference in people's lives. This isn't just a sales job; it's a chance to be part of a movement toward more effective, patient-centered healthcare."

Ideal candidates for Adia Labs sales reps should bring a background in medical or health-related sales, strong communication and networking skills, a commitment to ethical practices in healthcare sales, and an understanding-or eagerness to learn-about regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies.

Adia Nutrition offers commission-based compensation, comprehensive training, and the opportunity to lead the charge in an expanding field of medicine.





About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

