LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK has revoked the accreditation for a Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse in retaliation for Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat and the spouse of another diplomat earlier this week.A government grants accreditation in recognition of a foreign diplomat's status.The British officials were expelled from Russia on Monday accusing them of spying.The UK Foreign Office denied the accusation, saying that it is 'entirely false, fabricated in order to justify their increasing harassment of UK diplomats.'It alleged that the Russian government is actively seeking to drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure.In protest against Russia's campaign of harassment against British diplomats, a senior Foreign Office official summoned Russia's ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin, and made clear that the UK will not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families.The official warned that any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly.'The depths to which Russia sinks can only be met through strength,' says a statement by the UK Foreign Office.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX