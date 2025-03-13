Salipro Biotech AB: Salipro Biotech and Boehringer Ingelheim Enter Research and License Agreement to Accelerate Multiple Boehringer Ingelheim Pipeline Programs

The collaboration combines Salipro Biotech's unique expertise and its Salipro® platform technology to stabilise challenging drug targets from Boehringer Ingelheim's drug discovery programs to enable and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salipro Biotech AB, a Swedish biotech company specialising in the stabilisation of challenging drug targets, today announced a research and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to accelerate the development of multiple drug targets. This collaboration aims to advance the discovery and development of new therapeutic solutions targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), ion channels, transporters and other integral membrane proteins in therapeutic areas such as mental health and cardio-renal-metabolic diseases.

The partnership leverages Salipro Biotech's proprietary Salipro® platform technology, which stabilises membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling their use in drug discovery programs. Boehringer Ingelheim will conduct biophysical and structural studies, including cryo-electron microscopy (cryoEM), on Boehringer pipeline targets enabled by the Salipro®-technology to identify potential therapeutic candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salipro Biotech will receive research payments, option payments and is eligible for downstream success-based milestone payments based on developmental results generated by Boehringer Ingelheim under this collaboration.

"We are excited to collaborate with the innovative teams at Boehringer Ingelheim," said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "By combining our Salipro® platform technology with Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in biophysical and structural studies, we enable new possibilities in drug discovery and development."

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilisation of membrane proteins.

The majority of drug targets are so-called membrane proteins; however, these targets are inherently unstable and challenging to investigate. The proprietary Salipro® technology stabilizes membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling them to be employed in drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies, small molecule drugs and structure-based drug design.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

Press contact:

Salipro Biotech AB

Jens Frauenfeld

CEO

+46

https://www.salipro.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salipro-biotech