SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenAveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is up over 20% at $4.50. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 18% at $12.48. CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) is up over 15% at $1.85. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) is up over 14% at $22.42. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) is up over 14% at $7.12. Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Common Stock (HMR) is up over 14% at $2.92. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) is up over 11% at $28.32. Intel Corporation (INTC) is up over 11% at $23.04. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is up over 11% at $7.15. Micropolis Holding Company (MCRP) is up over 9% at $2.80. Know Labs, Inc. (KNW) is up over 6% at $2.03.In the RedY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is down over 26% at $3.60. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is down over 19% at $9.49. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 13% at $16.73. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is down over 13% at $1.85. Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) is down over 12% at $1.08. ATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) is down over 11% at $1.05. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) is down over 10% at $2.16. Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is down over 8% at $9.42. biote Corp. (BTMD) is down over 8% at $3.75. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) is down over 6% at $0.94.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX