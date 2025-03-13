Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Owing to their exceptionally low thermal conductivity, low density, hydrophobicity, fire retardancy, and acoustic insulation, aerogels have historically seen steady growth across LNG, industry, energy infrastructure, and several other markets. However, since 2020, the emergence of aerogels as a fire protection material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries has provided a new and rapidly growing opportunity for the aerogel market. According to the new report from market intelligence firm IDTechEx, "Aerogels 2025-2035: Technology, Market, Forecasts", the adoption in EV thermal barriers has helped drive the aerogels market to exceed US$1 billion in 2025.

Aerogels have experienced significant year-on-year growth in electric vehicle (EV) applications, with market share expanding nearly 20-fold from 2021 to 2024.

Additionally, polymer aerogels, an alternative to more broadly used silica-based aerogels, have started to emerge for ultralightweight applications that require mechanical durability. Development is mostly at the early stages, with only a handful of players in the field driving efforts to scale manufacturing. However, as the technology matures, these materials can have opportunities in future aerospace and aircraft (e.g. eVTOL).

IDTechEx has been monitoring global and regional aerogel manufacturing capacity growth since 2015. This is owing to increasing demand from major sectors in addition to EVs, such as industrial, LNG & Energy, among others. China has become increasingly dominant in this sector, with numerous players rapidly ramping up production over the past few years. According to IDTechEx estimates, China currently accounts for approximately 97% of the global production capacity, with several major expansions planned.

IDTechEx's report "Aerogels 2025-2035: Technology, Market, Forecasts", includes a comprehensive assessment of key aerogel manufacturers, covering production capacity, products, production processes, planned expansions, and more.

IDTechEx has been studying the aerogel industry for many years with technical experts conducting extensive primary interviews to bring the reader a granular and detailed assessment of this industry.

"Aerogels 2025-2035: Technology, Market, Forecasts" delves into how the industry is addressing the challenge to lower manufacturing costs through process innovations and alternative manufacturing methods. It offers a comprehensive and independent analysis of the global aerogel market, giving detailed ten-year market forecasts segmented by application and material type, including silica-based and polymer aerogels. The report also benchmarks commercially available aerogels across several applications, including thermal barriers for EV batteries, oil & gas, building & construction, and more. Assessment of aerogel applications is also included for other markets such as energy storage, electronic appliances, daylighting & windows, and many more. IDTechEx forecasts the aerogels market to grow 3.2-fold at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025-2035.

Electrification of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and microcars vs commercial vans and passenger cars. Source: IDTechEx

