COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - Kentucky Power President Cindy Wiseman issued a statement in response to the complaint filed by Kentucky's Attorney General and the Public Service Commission with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He stated that Kentucky Power strongly disagrees with the claims made by the Attorney General and PSC and has demonstrated in previous commission proceedings that the company's customers benefit from transmission investments in Kentucky and the region.'We encourage customers to contact us for assistance managing their energy costs. We have offered solutions to lower customer bills and will continue to look for opportunities legislatively and with our regulators. We welcome the opportunity to work with our government and regulatory partners to find productive solutions to reduce the impact of electricity costs and power eastern Kentucky's future,' said President Cindy Wiseman.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX