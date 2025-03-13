TAMLO Ltd.: Firefly Season Returns to Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo From Mid-May, Enhanced With the New 'Firefly Path'

The historic garden expands its 70-year firefly viewing tradition with a new scenic walkway.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a luxury urban resort known for its historic Japanese garden, has announced the opening of its Firefly Path. Designed to enhance the hotel's renowned firefly viewing experience, which begins mid-May, the new promenade offers guests an immersive way to enjoy the fireflies while preserving the garden's serene landscape.

Firefly Viewing at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo 2025

Couple gazes at the glowing fireflies in Chinzanso Garden

Firefly viewing has been a signature experience at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo since 1954, making it one of Tokyo's premier locations for enjoying this seasonal tradition. The garden, which is carefully maintained to support the delicate firefly ecosystem, sees approximately 10,000 fireflies lighting up the evening during peak season.

In Japan, fireflies represent fleeting nature, much like cherry blossoms in spring. They have become increasingly scarce in cities, making Chinzanso Garden a rare urban sanctuary for the species. The hotel's sustainable practices have been key to preserving the insect's population for more than seven decades.

The Firefly Path has been designed to elevate the viewing experience without compromising the garden's aesthetics. Winding through the most frequented firefly habitats, the path offers multiple vantage points for guests to observe their glow.

The project reflects the hotel's commitment to balancing heritage with innovation. "Firefly viewing has been a cherished tradition at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo for over 70 years," said Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "We are excited to welcome guests to the Firefly Path, where they can experience this tradition in an enhanced way."

The 2025 firefly season will run from May 16 to June 30, accompanied by experiences for guests to enjoy alongside their garden visit. The hotel will offer a package that comes with an after-hours firefly tour, providing a more intimate experience. Seasonal dining options, including a buffet featuring the flavors of early summer, will also be available. Children under 12 dining at the buffet will receive a complimentary firefly guidebook as a souvenir.

The Firefly Path will be accessible to hotel guests and restaurant patrons, with reservations recommended for those interested in dining experiences. Further details about the garden and experiences can be found on the hotel's website .

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

