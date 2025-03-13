DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased marginally in February from a 6-month high in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.9 percent rise in January.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened somewhat to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent. Inflation based on transportation also slowed to 2.4 percent from 3.9 percent. Expenses in connection with restaurants and hotels grew at a slower pace of 3.1 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.2 percent.EU-harmonized inflation moderated to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent in the prior month. In the flash report, the rate of inflation was 1.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.9 percent in January after falling 0.8 percent in January. The HICP showed an increase of 0.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX