Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces First Quarter Daisy Award Honoree

Travel Nurses, Inc. announced their first quarter DAISY Award recipient for 2025. Becky Walker, RN from Carrollton, Mississippi was presented with this prestigious award during a ceremony with her travel partner and the Travel Nurses, Inc. staff.

The DAISY Award is a prestigious international program that honors nurses for their exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate care. DAISY, which stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System," was created to recognize the profound impact nurses have on patients and their families. Recipients are celebrated for their dedication to patient advocacy, outstanding clinical skills, compassionate bedside manner, teamwork and leadership.

This award is especially meaningful for a travel nurse, as it is typically given to nurses with an established presence at a facility. Since travelers work on short-term assignments and frequently move between locations, being recognized with a DAISY Award is a rare and exceptional honor.

"Becky is a faithful, dedicated nurse who puts her patients first and deserves this recognition," said Marissa Morgan, Walker's recruitment specialist. "She is a true representation of what it means to be a DAISY recipient."

Travel Nurses, Inc. was the first healthcare travel agency to partner with the DAISY Foundation to begin presenting awards to travelers. The agency looks forward to presenting the award to more outstanding nurses they staff in the future.

