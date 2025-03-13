Coronado Research Announce the Appointment of Nick Littlebury as EVP, Regulatory Affairs

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research has appointed Nick Littlebury as EVP, Regulatory Affairs. Nick is a senior regulatory leader with extensive strategic and operational experience across the pharmaceutical industry's product lifecycle. He has previously led regulatory groups in the UK and Europe and has been responsible for developing and executing global client solutions focusing on innovation.

Coronado Research CEO Andrew MacGarvey said, "Nick brings a wealth of regulatory knowledge and a passion for regulatory affairs transformation that aligns perfectly with the Coronado mission. His focus on cross-functional collaboration will enable integrated delivery solutions for our clients. He can draw on experience from positions within the Sponsor, Regulatory Authority, and service provision spaces to build optimised solutions for our customers. Regulatory Affairs plays an important role in the Coronado proposition, and I look forward to working with Nick."

Nick Littlebury commented, "Regulatory Affairs is constantly evolving, and companies continually assess the best way to navigate the regulatory landscape. Coronado's foresight in combining science and technology with humans in the loop is unique. Andrew has assembled an industry-leading team that provides best-in-class solutions across clinical development, market access, medical affairs, and regulatory, integrating technology expertise to optimise the drug development pathway. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation advancements are reshaping how we work. We will support companies in unlocking the full potential of these technologies to reduce regulatory burden, helping them focus on what matters most - the patient."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com

