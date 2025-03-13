Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
13.03.2025 15:06 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

13 March 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


