BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production continued to decline as initially estimated in January, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 3.9 percent yearly in January, much slower than the 7.9 percent fall a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on March 6.Among subsectors, the manufacture of electrical equipment declined the most by 30.0 percent, and that of transport equipment dropped by 3.0 percent. On the other hand, production of computers, electronics, and optical products grew sharply by 15.4 percent, which impacted the overall slowdown in the declining trend.On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.8 percent, following a 2.9 percent decline in the previous month, as estimated.On an adjusted basis, industrial production also fell the same 3.9 percent in January compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX