Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
[13.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|4,805,168.00
|USD
|500,000
|37,310,336.92
|7.7646
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,683,662.00
|EUR
|123,050
|21,958,077.76
|5.9609
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,952,016.00
|GBP
|41,787
|20,282,909.28
|10.3907
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,167,235.08
|8.4328
