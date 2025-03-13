BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Documents available for viewing

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

BlackRock American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Documents available for viewing



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2024);

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting;

- Shareholder Circular regarding proposed amendments to the Company's Investment Objective and Investment Policy, Tender Offer and Notice of General Meeting;

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's General Meeting; and

- Tender Form relating to the Tender Offer.

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2024 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

The Shareholder Circular may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/prospectus/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-circular-16-april-2025.pdf

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

13 March 2025