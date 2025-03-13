Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Aktie des Tages: Die nächste Chance auf einen potentiellen Multi-Tenbagger
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
13.03.25
08:02 Uhr
2,344 Euro
+0,001
+0,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 15:54 Uhr
106 Leser
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Documents available for viewing

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Documents available for viewing

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

BlackRock American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2024);

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting;

- Shareholder Circular regarding proposed amendments to the Company's Investment Objective and Investment Policy, Tender Offer and Notice of General Meeting;

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's General Meeting; and

- Tender Form relating to the Tender Offer.

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2024 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf

The Shareholder Circular may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/prospectus/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-circular-16-april-2025.pdf

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

13 March 2025



