BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Documents available for viewing
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Documents available for viewing
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2024);
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting;
- Shareholder Circular regarding proposed amendments to the Company's Investment Objective and Investment Policy, Tender Offer and Notice of General Meeting;
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's General Meeting; and
- Tender Form relating to the Tender Offer.
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report for the year ended 31 October 2024 may also be viewed at:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf
The Shareholder Circular may also be viewed at:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/prospectus/blackrock-american-income-trust-plc-circular-16-april-2025.pdf
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
13 March 2025
