DJ Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI LN) Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.3693 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11128413 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 379092 EQS News ID: 2100772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2025 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)