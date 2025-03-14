BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 1.2918 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2959.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8394 and 1.1420 from early highs of 0.8375 and 1.1446, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the greenback, 0.81 against the euro and 1.12 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX