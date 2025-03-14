Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.03.2025 10:42 Uhr
148 Leser
KUMI TECH: KUMI Introducing U5 Pro: The Ultimate Rugged Smartwatch with Historic Low Price During Limited-Time Offer

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUMI, a pioneer in smartwatch innovation, proudly launches the U5 Pro - a device engineered to redefine durability and intelligence.


Unmatched Durability Meets Advanced Technology

The KUMI U5 Pro combines military-grade toughness with premium tech. Tested against extreme conditions-from -30°C freezing temperatures to 70°C heat, high-altitude drops, and 50-meter water resistance-it thrives in any adventure. The triple-layered zinc-aluminum alloy casing and Corning®-protected 1.43-inch AMOLED display ensure resilience without compromising on vivid visuals.

Your Adventure, Supercharged

Equipped with dual-frequency GPS across six global satellite systems, the U5 Pro delivers pinpoint accuracy for hiking, city exploration, or trail running. Over **170 sports modes** and auto-activity recognition help you track progress and smash fitness goals.

AI at Your Fingertips

Standout features include **ChatGPT-powered AI** for instant queries, customizable AI watch faces via voice commands, and built-in tools like a compass, altimeter, and barometer. It's not just a smartwatch-it's your 24/7 adventure partner.

From March 17 to 26, 2025, seize the opportunity to own this cutting-edge smartwatch at its lowest price ever: $99.99 (originally $139.99) with an exclusive $40 discount using code WK9KWO472O6D on AliExpress.

Why Buy Now?

For a limited time, KUMI slashes the U5 Pro price to $99.99 - the lowest in its history. This exclusive AliExpress promotion (March 17-26, 2025) lets you save $40 instantly with code WK9KWO472O6D. Don't miss this unprecedented deal to upgrade your tech arsenal at a fraction of the cost!

Act Fast-Limited Stock!

  • [Claim Your Discount Now] Buy On AliExpress
  • Learn More: KUMI Official Site

About KUMI

KUMI merges AGI technology with wearable innovation to empower lifestyles. From rugged explorers to urban professionals, our devices are built to inspire.

Key Highlights:

  • Historic Low Price: $99.99 (Save $40)
  • ChatGPT AI & Custom Watch Faces
  • Military-Grade Durability & Dual-Frequency GPS
  • Limited-Time Offer: March 17-26, 2025

KUMIU5Pro SmartwatchDeals TechSavings

Media Contact: support@vqcm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640007/0101.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kumi-introducing-u5-pro-the-ultimate-rugged-smartwatch-with-historic-low-price-during-limited-time-offer-302401856.html

