PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation fell below 1 percent for the first time since early 2021, as initially estimated in February, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.Consumer price inflation was 0.8 percent in February, in line with preliminary estimate, and down from 1.7 percent in January. This was the weakest since February 2021.Likewise, EU harmonized inflation halved to 0.9 percent from 1.8 percent in January. The rate matched the estimate published on February 28.Month-on-month, the consumer price index remained flat, as estimated, following a 0.2 percent gain in January.At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices showed a revised 0.1 percent growth after a 0.2 percent fall. The HICP for January was revised up from nil growth.Further, data showed that core inflation softened to 1.3 percent in February from 1.4 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX