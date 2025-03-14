NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), Neckarsulm, Germany headquartered IT services company in Europe, Friday announced 7.9 percent fall in earnings attributable to the shareholders, while revenues declined 1.8 percent, while EBITDA was down 3.4 percent.Earnings attributable to shareholders of Bechtle BG was 245.49 million euros or 1.95 euros per share, down from 265.512 million euros or 2.11 euros per share last year.Revenue for the full year was 6.305 billion euros, down from 6.422 billion last year.EBITDA for the period was 491.647 billion, compared to 508.917 billion a year ago.Business volume for the full year increased 2 percent to 7.948 billion euros from 7.793 billion in the prior year.The company maintained dividend at 0.70 euros and increased the payout ratio from around 33 to 36 percent.Looking ahead, the company said, the overall economic situation remains tense at the start of 2025 and the uncertainties regarding future economic development, both in Germany and in Europe, are still immense.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX