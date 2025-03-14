Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Change of Name

14 March 2025

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

(formerly Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc)

(the "Company")

Confirmation of name change

Further to the announcement on 10 March 2025, the Company confirms its name has been changed, effective immediately, to Artemis UK Future Leaders plc. Further, the Company's stock market ticker will become "AFL". Dealings under the new name and ticker will commence at 8.00 am on 17 March 2025.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL, and CUSIPs will remain unchanged and its Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) remains 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name. Existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no replacement share certificates will be issued in connection with the change of name.

For further information please contact:

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc Contact via J.P. Morgan Cazenove Bridget Guerin Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited +44 020 7982 2000 Tracey Spevack J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 3493 8000 William Simmonds Rupert Budge Artemis Lawrence Gosling +44 (0)20 7399 6039

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50