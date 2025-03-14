Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.03.2025 11:24 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Change of Name

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2025

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
(formerly Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc)
(the "Company")

Confirmation of name change

Further to the announcement on 10 March 2025, the Company confirms its name has been changed, effective immediately, to Artemis UK Future Leaders plc. Further, the Company's stock market ticker will become "AFL". Dealings under the new name and ticker will commence at 8.00 am on 17 March 2025.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL, and CUSIPs will remain unchanged and its Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) remains 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name. Existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no replacement share certificates will be issued in connection with the change of name.

For further information please contact:

Artemis UK Future Leaders plcContact via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Bridget Guerin
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited+44 020 7982 2000
Tracey Spevack
J.P. Morgan Cazenove+44 (0)20 3493 8000
William Simmonds
Rupert Budge
Artemis
Lawrence Gosling+44 (0)20 7399 6039

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.