WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following recommendations by the World Health Organization, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs has decided to place five new psychoactive substances and one medicine under international control.The substances are N-Pyrrolidino protonitazene, also referred to as protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid; N-Pyrrolidino protonitazene, also referred to as protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid; Etonitazepipne, also referred to as N-piperidinyl etonitazene, a synthetic opioid; N-Desethyl isotonitazene, also referred to as norisotonitazene, a synthetic opioid; AND Hexahydrocannabinol, also known as HHC, a semi-synthetic cannabinoid described as a colourless viscous oil or resin.The medicine that was brought under international control is Carisoprodol, which is a centrally acting skeletal muscle relaxant sold as a single-ingredient preparation and in combination products.The recommendations were developed by WHO Expert Committee on Drug Dependence--ECDD, which consists of global experts analyzing health risks and benefits of psychoactive substances circulating on global markets and alerting to include them under international control if evidence found that their use can cause harm for population health in countries.'These substances have been brought to WHO's attention for being clandestinely manufactured, posing serious risk to public health and society without any recognized therapeutic use,' said Dr Deus Mubangizi, WHO Director for Health Product Policy and Standards. He urged countries and communities to increase vigilance and take necessary actions to protect vulnerable groups, particularly youth, from accessing these substances.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX