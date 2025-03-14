ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production bounced back sharply at the start of the year, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.Industrial output rose 3.2 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 2.7 percent fall in December. That was faster than the 1.5 percent rebound expected by economists.Among sectors, production of capital goods grew the most by 4.0 percent, closely followed by intermediate goods output with 4.0 percent growth. Consumer goods production was also 2.6 percent higher, while the energy sector logged a decline of 3.4 percent.Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production eased markedly to 0.6 percent in January from 6.9 percent in December. Production has been falling since August.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX