14.03.2025 12:42 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 13-March-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

370.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue

372.76p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 13-March-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

327.98p

INCLUDING current year revenue

327.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


