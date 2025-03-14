CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets cheered in relief as lawmakers in Washington moved closer to avoiding a government shutdown. Fresh trade tariff jitters weighed mildly on overall market sentiment.Wall Street Futures have gained. European benchmarks are trading on a strong positive note. Asian markets also finished trading on a solidly positive note.The Dollar Index recorded a minor decline. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices jumped as markets speculated on the likelihood of a slower ceasefire in Ukraine. Gold scaled a fresh peak. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,043.50, up 0.56% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,568.10, up 0.85% Germany's DAX at 22,897.84, up 1.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,593.12, up 0.59% France's CAC 40 at 8,019.28, up 1.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,390.25, up 1.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,078.50, up 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,789.70, up 0.52% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,419.56, up 1.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,959.98, up 2.12%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0899, up 0.43% GBP/USD at 1.2940, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 148.70, up 0.60% AUD/USD at 0.6307, up 0.35% USD/CAD at 1.4432, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 103.67, down 0.16%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.298%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.9095%, up 1.94% France at 3.599%, up 1.27% U.K. at 4.7655%, up 1.67% Japan at 1.505%, down 1.18%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.59, up 1.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.28, up 1.10%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $3,008.30, up 0.57%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,069.88, up 0.12% Ethereum at $1,901.44, up 0.34% XRP at $2.31, up 2.05% BNB at $580.01, down 0.18% Solana at $125.86, down 0.54%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX