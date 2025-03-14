STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased in February to the lowest level in three months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 9.4 percent in February from 10.4 percent in January, which was the highest jobless rate since June 2021.In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.5 percent.The number of unemployed decreased to 533,000 persons in February from 592,000 persons in January.The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 28.1 percent in February.Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 67.7 percent in February from 67.1 percent in the prior month.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.9 percent in February versus 9.7 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX