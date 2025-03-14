MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it began reducing the number of temporary processing facilities along the southwest land border during the first week of March after recording drastic fall in the number of illegal aliens being arrested.By closing these centers, known as soft-sided facilities, the agency can save between $5 million and $30 million per month for each facility, CBP estimates.'Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of President Trump's leadership, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border,' said Pete Flores, Acting CBP commissioner.'CBP no longer has a need for them as illegal aliens are being quickly removed. The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in its permanent facilities. Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP's progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border,' he added.U.S. Border Patrol nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the first full month since the President issued new executive orders to secure the border. This is the lowest nationwide average apprehensions in CBP history. Southwest border apprehensions plunged to less than 300 per day.CBP said it plans to close SSFs in Donna, North Eagle Pass, and Laredo, Texas as well as in Yuma and Tucson, Arizona. SSFs in San Diego, California and El Paso, Texas currently remain open. USBP is able to detain aliens in its permanent facilities while maintaining custody standards and legal obligations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX