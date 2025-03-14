MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to an eight-month high in February, as estimated, largely reflecting higher electricity prices, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.The consumer price index posted the highest annual growth of 3.0 percent in February compared to the 2.9 percent increase in January. This was the highest inflation since June 2024, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.At the same time, the EU harmonized inflation held steady at 2.9 percent in February and matched the preliminary estimate.Due to the increase in electricity prices, housing costs surged 9.8 percent. Meanwhile, transportation cost grew only 0.3 percent.Excluding unprocessed food and energy, core inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. This was the lowest since December 2021.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in January. The harmonized index rebounded 0.4 percent, after falling 0.1 percent in the previous month. The rates came in line with estimate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX