BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has warned about an alarming surge in measles cases in Europe.Measles cases in Europe have doubled in just a year, with the highest number reported since 1997, UN agencies announced on Thursday.'Measles is back, and it's a wake-up call,' warned Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for the European region.A total of 127,350 cases were reported in the region in 2024, double the number of cases reported for 2023 and the highest number since 1997, according to analysis by WHO and the UN Children's Fund.Among the most contagious viruses affecting people, measles can damage the immune system by erasing its memory of how to fight infections, leaving survivors vulnerable to other diseases.As well as hospitalization and death caused by complications including pneumonia, encephalitis, diarrhea and dehydration, measles can also cause long-term, debilitating health complications such as blindness.'Measles remains a significant global threat,' the UN agencies said, pointing to the 359,521 cases reported for 2024 worldwide.Current outbreaks and deaths have been reported worldwide, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United States and countries in every other region.Based on preliminary data received on March 6, a total of 38 deaths have been reported for WHO's European region, which comprises 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia.The region accounted for one third of all measles cases globally in 2024.The latest analysis found that Romania reported the highest number of cases - 30,692 - in the region for 2024, followed by 28,147 in Kazakhstan.