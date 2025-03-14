Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Alison Kosik delivers the pre-market update on March 14th

  • Investors welcomed a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index reading for the month of February as tariff talk continues out of Washington D.C.
  • Attention shifts to the Federal Reserve decisions coming next week as inflation data suggests the rate of inflation growth could be slowing.
  • S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending yesterday in correction territory, which is a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.

