Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2025

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director

The Company has been advised that Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director purchased 71,896 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 13 March 2025, as detailed below.

Following this purchase, Nneka Abulokwe has a total of 146,220 Ordinary Shares representing 0.009% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them