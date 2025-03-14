Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
14 March 2025
Capita plc ("the Company")
Director Share Dealing
Purchase of shares by Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director
The Company has been advised that Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director purchased 71,896 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 13 March 2025, as detailed below.
Following this purchase, Nneka Abulokwe has a total of 146,220 Ordinary Shares representing 0.009% of the Company's issued share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Nneka Abulokwe
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
71,896 Ordinary shares
£0.1370
e)
Date of the transaction
13 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange