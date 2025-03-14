LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased marginally in February from a 1-year high in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.Consumer prices rose 3.8 percent annually in February, slower than the 3.9 percent rise in January.Inflation based on transportation eased to 2.6 percent from 5.6 percent. Similarly, communication costs grew at a slower pace of 6.7 percent versus a 7.6 percent surge a month ago.Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated somewhat to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent.Inflation continued to be affected by changes in VAT rates and the sugar tax on soft drinks, the agency said.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX