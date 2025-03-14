BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including batteries, bicycles and framesets, desktop heaters, water bottles, toddler tower stools, climbing harnesses, teethers, and safety gates, among others.Walnut, California-based Sublue Technology Inc. has called back about 40,370 units of Lithium-Ion Batteries sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters citing risk of fire; and BMC USA Corp. of Scotts Valley, California has recalled about 1,300 units of Kaius 01 Bicycles and Framesets due to fall hazard.Further, Meijer Distribution Inc. has recalled about 6,050 units of Konwin Desktop Heaters due to fire and burn hazards, Germany's Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG called back about 61,500 units of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles citing risk of laceration, and China-based Blissful-Time called back about 10,300 units of Onasti Toddler Tower Stools due to serious fall and injury hazards.The recalls also include Black Diamond Equipment's about 1,580 units of BD Vision Climbing Harnesses due to fall hazard and risk of serious injury and death, Chews Life's about 5,700 units of Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers due to choking hazard, as well as HabiLife Direct's about 880 units of Safety Gates citing risk of serious injury or death to children from entrapment hazard.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Sublue's recall involves certain Sublue Mix underwater scooter lithium-ion batteries and replacement batteries. The scooters are used for gliding through water. The batteries covered by the recall are black only. The scooters were sold in arctic white, space blue and aqua blue.The battery compartment is located on the underside of the scooter.The impacted products were manufactured in China and sold online at www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.sublue.com, www.westmarine.com and other websites from June 2018 through February 2025 for approximately $550 for scooters and $150 for replacement batteries.According to the agency, the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard to consumers.The recall was initiated after Sublue received 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries, including eight reports of fire, one report of injury, and two reports of property damage totaling $651,400.Consumers are urged to stop using the scooters with the recalled batteries immediately and contact Sublue for a free new generation battery replacement -gray battery.BMC's recall involves all BMC-branded Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets. The bikes and framesets were sold in Peacock Spider, Carbon Black/Brushed Blue, Purple/White, White/Black, Turquoise/Black, Saffron/Black and Stone Grey colors. Only bicycles and framesets with a V5 fork are affected by the recall.The impacted bicycles and framesets were manufactured in Taiwan by BMC Switzerland AG, and sold at authorized BMC bicycle dealers nationwide and online from July 2022 through February 2025 for between $4,500 and $12,000.The CPSC noted that the fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles and framesets can crack, break, or separate during use, posing a fall hazard. BMC has received two reports of the V5 fork steerers separating from the bicycle frame, but no injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to contact an authorized BMC dealer for a free inspection and a free replacement of the forks.Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer Distribution Inc.'s recall involves Konwin branded desktop heaters with model number BHN2133. The heater has a white plastic frame with a black fan and black grill covers.They were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky from September 2024 through January 2025 for between $25 and $40.The heater's fan can fail to turn on and cause the unit to overheat and ignite, which would result in fire and burn hazards.The firm received eight reports of fans burning and melting, but no injuries have been reported to date.Consumers are asked to return the recalled desktop heaters to any Meijer store for a full refund through the original form of payment.Gerolsteiner's recall involves 750ml sparkling water bottles from two specific lots of 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L. The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue and red label on the front of the bottle with the name 'Gerolsteiner'.Manufactured in Germany, the products were sold at Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3 per bottle.The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard, but no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.China-based Blissful-Time's recall involves Onasti-branded toddler stools. The plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped tower stools were sold in beige/white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink.The stools were manufactured in China and sold exclusively on Amazon.com from March 2024 through December 2024 for between $72 and $90.The stools can collapse or tip over while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to children. Blissful-Time has received four reports of the stool collapsing or tipping over, including two injuries, with one causing bruising and the other a brain injury to a toddler.Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled stools and store them away from children until repaired.Black Diamond Equipment's recall involves all BD Vision Harnesses. The lightweight harness is designed for technical alpine and ice climbs. All sizes are included in the recall. The harness has fixed leg loops and was sold in black and white colors. In addition, about 130 units were sold in Canada.Manufactured in Philippines, the harnesses were sold at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, and online from January 2018 through February 2025 for about $175.The recalled BD Vision harnesses can degrade over time and fail to support the climber, posing a fall hazard resulting in serious injury or death. Black Diamond has received one report involving the harness' waist belt failing, but no injuries have been reported.Consumers are urged to contact Black Diamond for a full refund in the form of a credit card reimbursement or a one-time-use $200 credit.Chews Life's recall involves Silicone Rosary teethers including models Assisi, Little Flower, God's Grace, Cecilia, John the Baptist and Divine Mercy. Further, Chews Life Silicone Decades teethers included models Genesis, Maccabees, Ester, Wisdom, Divine Mercy, Psalm and Proverbs. The recalled teethers are made of multi-colored beads with a cross at the end. Each teether has a two-piece safety snap clasp.They were made in the United States and sold online at chewslife.com from January 2024 through April 2024 for between $20 and $38.According to the agency, part of the teethers' safety snap clasp can detach, posing a choking hazard. The firm has received 92 reports of the safety snap clasp detaching, but no injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to contact Chews Life to receive a free repair.China-based HabiLife Direct has called back retractable safety gates. These safety mesh gates are marketed as baby or dog gates, with model number SG021. They were sold in white, gray and black.Manufactured in China, the gates were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from September 2024 through January 2025 for between $35 and $45.As per the agency, the recalled gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child's torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor. This could pose a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard. However, the company has not received any incidents or injuries so far.Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact HabiLife Direct for a full refund.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX