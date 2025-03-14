WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Europe experienced its highest number of measles cases in more than 25 years in 2024, according to a new report from the World Health Organization and UNICEF.An estimated 127,350 measles cases were recorded across the European region last year, which was twice the number reported in 2023 and the highest since 1997. The region, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia, accounted for one-third of all global measles cases in 2024.Children under five made up over 40 percent of reported cases, with more than half requiring hospitalization. Preliminary data also indicates 38 measles-related deaths.'Measles is back, and it's a wake-up call. Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security. As we shape our new regional health strategy for Europe and Central Asia, we cannot afford to lose ground. Every country must step up efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities,' warned Dr Hans P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. 'The measles virus never rests-and neither can we.'Romania reported the highest number of cases in 2024, with 30,692, followed by Kazakhstan with 28,147. A key factor behind the surge is a decline in routine immunization, as 500,000 children across the region missed their first measles vaccine (MCV1) dose in 2023.To combat the outbreaks, WHO and UNICEF, alongside governments and partners like the European Union and GAVI Alliance, are strengthening immunization programs, training healthcare workers, and launching catch-up vaccination campaigns.'Measles cases across Europe and Central Asia have soared over the past two years - pointing to gaps in immunization coverage,' said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia. 'To protect children from this deadly and debilitating disease, we need urgent government action including sustained investment in health care workers.'The agencies have urged governments to intensify case detection, contact tracing, and emergency vaccinations, while addressing systemic health gaps and vaccine accessibility issues. Additionally, they noted that reaching hesitant parents and marginalized communities remain crucial to stopping the spread and preventing future outbreaks.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX