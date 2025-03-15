Skyhawk Therapeutics Presents at Huntington's Disease Youth Organization HDYO International Congress 2025

Skyhawk presents today on its novel SKY-0515 small molecule RNA splicing modulator targeting Huntington's Disease to members of the Huntington's Disease Youth Organization, at the annual HYDO International Congress in Prague, Czech Republic.

BOSTON, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets, today presents on its novel SKY-0515 small molecule RNA splicing modulator targeting Huntington's Disease to members of the Huntington's Disease Youth Organization (HDYO), at the biannual HYDO International Congress in Prague, Czech Republic.

SKY-0515 is Skyhawk's investigational small molecule RNA splicing modifier developed through the company's novel RNA-splicing platform. SKY-0515 is designed to reduce both HTT protein and PMS1 protein, an additional key driver of somatic CAG repeat expansion and HD pathology.

"We are excited to present on our Huntingtin-lowering clinical trials at the HDYO International Congress this month," said Sergey Paushkin, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Skyhawk, "with positive results including SKY-0515's average HTT mRNA reduction of 72% at a daily oral dose of 9mg in trials thus far, and the drug's predicted suppression of the PMS1 protein, SKY-0515, if approved, could make a meaningful difference in Huntington's patients' lives."

Huntington's disease is a rare hereditary neurodegenerative disease affecting over 40,000 patients in the United States and many more worldwide. There are no approved treatments that can reverse or slow its course of progression.

"We are pleased with the speed at which we've conducted our studies thus far and are focused on this patient community in great need", said Bill Haney, Chief Executive Officer at Skyhawk. "SKY-0515's compelling results thus far demonstrate the immense potential of our platform to target indications for which there are no approved disease modifying therapies."

About Skyhawk Therapeutics

Skyhawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets and revolutionize patient treatment for some of the world's most intractable diseases. Skyhawk's discovery expertise is rooted in its proprietary drug discovery platform, which assesses, identifies, and tests RNA splicing targets and small molecules across a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease states. Skyhawk has built collaborations with multiple pharma partners that leverage Skyhawk's novel platform across disease areas including neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. For more information visit www.skyhawktx.com.

