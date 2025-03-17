Wego Partners with Waves to Elevate Luxury Travel Experiences Across the Region

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce its partnership with Waves, the innovative experience app and aggregator that seamlessly connects users with yachts and chalets.

This collaboration brings an unparalleled luxury experience to travelers looking to explore coastlines, indulge in water activities, or celebrate special occasions in style.

With this partnership, Wego customers can now easily book family friendly yacht trips ranging from 2 to 6 hours, accommodating an average of 25 guests for bespoke journeys across Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Qatar. Whether it's a tranquil coastal escape, an adventurous boating experience, or an exclusive celebration, Wego and Waves together offer the perfect setting for unforgettable moments at sea.

Mr. AbdulRahman AlSaadoon, CEO of Waves, added: "By integrating Waves with Wego, we are bringing our world class yacht experiences to a broader audience. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to redefining travel by seamlessly connecting land and sea."

Waves has quickly established itself as a regional leader, beginning its journey in Kuwait before expanding to Qatar during the World Cup and further into Saudi Arabia and Dubai. The platform is known for its hassle-free booking experience, ensuring reliability, convenience, and premium service for all users.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We are excited to partner with Waves to offer our customers exclusive luxury experiences. This partnership enhances our mission of providing travelers with unique, hassle-free travel options that go beyond conventional tourism."

Through Wego's extensive reach and seamless technology, travelers now have easier access to Waves' fleet of luxurious yachts, making premium water experiences more accessible than ever. The collaboration aligns with both companies' missions to enhance travel convenience and elevate experiential tourism in the region.

Travelers can now access Waves' premium yacht rental services through Wego's platform, allowing for smooth and effortless reservations. Whether planning a relaxing family outing, a corporate event, or a luxurious getaway, users can browse and book their dream experience within minutes.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639968/Waves_Yacht.jpg

