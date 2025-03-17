Regulatory News:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) has published its Annual Report, presenting fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2024. The report covers Credit Suisse's integration into UBS, outlining strategy, business performance, governance, compensation, financial status, risk management, treasury, capital management, and the regulatory environment in 2024. Separately, UBS has published its annual Sustainability Report, providing details on the bank's sustainability and impact strategy.

As per the audited results, UBS's net profit attributable to shareholders for 2024 was USD 5,085 million, the diluted earnings per share were USD 1.52, while the CET1 capital ratio was 14.3%. All figures are unchanged compared to the unaudited results published on 4 February 2025.

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I am very proud of the progress we made in 2024, as our teams substantially advanced the business integration, strengthened UBS's position as the world's truly global wealth manager and affirmed the bank's role as an engine for prosperity in our Swiss home market. Management compensation for 2024 continues to reflect our disciplined pay-for-performance approach over business cycles. The vast majority of the variable compensation for Senior Management is deferred for several years. This ensures that reward reflects performance, appropriate risk-taking and aligns employees' interests with those of our stakeholders. Having laid strong foundations for future growth, UBS can be confident about continuing to build a stronger, safer bank for clients and for Switzerland."

The Sustainability Report provides details on UBS's sustainability and impact strategy, including how the firm meets clients' sustainable finance and investing needs and supports them in the transition to a low-carbon world. It provides details on the further progress in aligning our sustainability approach and frameworks since the acquisition of Credit Suisse and how we embed considerations of climate risks and opportunities across our business. It also sets out our revised targets for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our own operations by 2035, and how we are addressing financed emissions by aligning specified sectors to decarbonization pathways.

The reports, along with associated disclosures, are available at www.ubs.com/annualreporting. They are filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (Form 20-F for the Annual Report and Form 6-K for the Sustainability Report).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250316938023/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Americas: +1 212 882 57 34



Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00



www.ubs.com/media