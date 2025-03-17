Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AIs Partner Cykel AI treibt KI-basierte Personalbeschaffung mit dem autonomen Agenten Lucy voran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
17.03.25
07:30 Uhr
53,00 Euro
-0,60
-1,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,1053,3008:02
53,1053,4008:02
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 07:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: 2024 Annual Statement of Reserves with 189% Reserves Replacement Ratio

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today published its 2024 Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources. As of 31 December 2024, the Company's net Proven and Probable ("2P") Reserves were 194 mmboe, an increase from 186 mmboe at the end of 2023.

With 9 mmboe produced by BlueNord in 2024, the Company's year-end 2024 2P reserves equate to a 189% reserves replacement ratio. The primary driver of this result was the successful discovery of the Harald East Middle Jurassic ("HEMJ") accumulation, which not only added reserves but is also expected to extend both the length of the Tyra plateau period and the lifetime of the Harald hub.

Additionally, strong underlying performance led to upward technical revisions of forecasts for future production from the Company's base assets. This was supported by continued efforts to maintain high operational efficiency (91% in 2024) and maximize production potential through well optimization (WROM), workovers, and restimulation activities. Finally, maturation of the Valdemar Upper Cretaceous infill well (VUC) added reserves to the portfolio.

"2024 is the second year in a row where BlueNord has been able to report a reserves replacement ratio significantly above 100%. For a mature asset base with a long production history like the DUC, this is a fantastic result. The HEMJ well, starting production less than three months after the initial discovery was made, is already contributing significantly to our portfolio and is expected to do so for a long time to come. Based on the dedicated work and efforts of our team, I look forward to an outlook of strong production potential and a strong future for our assets," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

The Reserves Report is attached and will be made available on the Company's website www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
Phone: +47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--2024-annual-statement-of-reserves-with-189--reserves-replacement-ratio,c4119444

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/4119444/3323132.pdf

BlueNord 2024 Annual Statement of Reserves

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-2024-annual-statement-of-reserves-with-189-reserves-replacement-ratio-302402828.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.