BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes foreign trade data for February. Also, producer prices report is due from Denmark.At 4.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from the Czech Republic.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes final inflation figures for February. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent, the highest since October 2023, from 1.5 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX