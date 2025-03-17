AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the quickest pace in more than two years in January, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.Exports rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in December.Further, this was the fastest expansion since October 2022, when exports surged 8.6 percent.The strong recovery was mainly due to higher exports of machinery, chemical and pharmaceutical products, food and luxury goods, and electrical equipment.Imports were also 3.6 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of chemical and pharmaceutical products, electrical equipment, and transport equipment.In the CBS Export Radar of March, the conditions for exports were less unfavorable than in the January radar.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX