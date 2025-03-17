4baseCare Secures CAP Accreditation, Elevating Genomic Profiling Standards for Cancer Patients in the UAE

BENGALURU, India , March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4baseCare, a leader in precision oncology, has achieved a major milestone with CAP (College of American Pathologists) accreditation for its genomics lab at Dubai Science Park, established in partnership with Innovate Life Sciences Fz-LLC. This accreditation ensures that cancer patients in the UAE now have access to world-class genomic profiling locally, meeting the highest international standards of quality and accuracy.

By securing CAP accreditation, 4baseCare reaffirms its commitment to advancing cancer care through data-driven, personalized treatment decisions. The Dubai-based facility bridges a critical gap in precision oncology, eliminating the need for patients to seek genomic testing solutions outside of the UAE .

"Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality genomic insights, empowering oncologists with cutting-edge molecular data to drive better patient outcomes," said Dr. Sudharshan Elangovan, VP of Global Operations, 4baseCare.

Syed Hussaini, General Manager, Innovate Life Sciences, added, "This achievement underscores our dedication to quality and innovation, strengthening our mission to make precision medicine more accessible and affordable across the Middle East and beyond."

An Illumina Accelerator company backed by Infosys Innovation Fund, 4baseCare pioneers precision oncology solutions through advanced genomics and digital health technology. 4baseCare boasts of a stellar advisory board which includes Lip Bu Tan (CEO, Intel Corporation), Francis deSouza (COO, Google Cloud and ex-CEO Illumina) and Prof George Church (Professor, Harvard Medical School).

With CAP accreditation, the company further cements its position as a trusted global partner in precision oncology, supporting healthcare providers in delivering targeted and effective cancer treatments.

