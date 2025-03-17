CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 0.6339 against the U.S. dollar and 94.39 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6323 and 93.97, respectively.Against the euro, the aussie advanced to a 1-week high of 1.7174 from last week's closing value of 1.7203.The aussie edged up to 0.9107 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.9086.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX